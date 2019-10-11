Keith Urban expands European tour due to “phenomenal demand”

ABC/Mark LevineEurope can’t get enough of Keith Urban, so the Aussie superstar’s adding three new dates in the United Kingdom.

Initial shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham sold out practically the moment they went on sale. Now, the CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year is expanding his itinerary to accommodate the demand.

This is Keith’s first major tour of the U.K. in more than a dozen years.

Here’s a look at the added concerts on the Keith Urban Live tour, with tickets on sale now:

5/6 — London, England, Eventim Apollo

5/9 — Manchester, England, O2 Apollo Manchester

5/13 — Glasgow, Scotland, O2 Academy Glasgow

Here’s the initial itinerary, with sold-out dates noted:

5/2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

5/5 — London, England, Eventim Apollo (SOLD OUT)

5/8 — Manchester, England, O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)

5/12 — Glasgow, Scotland, O2 Academy Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

5/14 — Birmingham, England, O2 Academy Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

5/20 — Munich, Germany, Zenith

5/22 — Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

5/23 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium

5/25 — Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle

5/26 — Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

5/29 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Falkoner Salen

5/30 — Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

5/31 — Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene

