Keith Urban invites you to ring in 2020 with a free show in Music City

ABC/Mark Levine Keith Urban’s annual free concert on New Year’s Eve is becoming a Nashville tradition, and it’s one that will continue this December 31.

For the fourth year in a row, the Aussie superstar — who’s also the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year — will headline the event known as Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville.

“From the very beginning, our goal was to have a long-term partnership with Keith,” an exec at the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation says. “As we expected, his leadership, talent and involvement has been invaluable to the event’s success.”

“Every year the show is completely different and fresh,” he adds, “and we can’t wait to see what he brings to ring in 2020.”

Each New Year’s Eve, Keith’s also come up with an unforgettable medley of music by people we lost in the previous twelve months, which has become a hallmark of his show.

This year, Americana favorite Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will also take the stage in Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, along with his wife, Highwomen member Amanda Shires. Rock band The Struts and the Fisk Jubilee Singers are set to play the free concert as well.

Last year, between 175,000 and 200,000 people attended the show, which was televised nationally as part of NBC’s New Year’s Eve.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.