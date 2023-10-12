96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban, Kix Brooks + more inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

October 12, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Keith Urban and Kix Brooks are now officially members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 53rd Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala took place October 11 at Nashville’s Music City Center. The class of 2023 inductees — which comprises Keith, Kix, Casey BeathardDavid Lee Murphy and Rafe Van Hoy — were honored with performances from Eric ChurchKenny ChesneyCody Johnson and John Conlee before they were officially inducted.

Eric took the stage to honor Keith with his self-penned #1 hit “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me.” Country legend and fellow Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton then presented Keith with his induction award.

“Being invited into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame is hands down one of the highest honors that’s ever happened to me,” Keith told the press previously. “I’ve always loved writing songs. I’ve always loved great songwriters.”

Kix was presented his award by hit songwriter Bob DiPiero and honored by Cody, who performed Brooks & Dunn‘s “Only In America,” which Kix co-wrote.

