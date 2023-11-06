96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban, Lady A, Darius Rucker + more to present at 57th CMA Awards

November 6, 2023 11:00AM CST
Share
ABC/Connie Chornuk

The Country Music Association has revealed its star-studded list of presenters for the 2023 CMA Awards.

Keith UrbanLady ADarius RuckerParker McCollumChris YoungBrian KelleyJordan DavisHailey WhittersMartina McBrideBill AndersonSara Evans and Craig Morgan will present at Country Music’s Biggest Night. 

Also joining them are Paula Abdul; Grammy-nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze; Tony Award-nominated actor Kevin Cahoon; 2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager; and The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner.

To see the full list of performers, presenters and nominees, visit cmaawards.com.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
12:10pm
Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
12:07pm
LadyBrett Young
12:04pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
12:01pm
HumanCody Johnson
11:57am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

City of Lubbock Invites Public to Trunk or Treat Event
4

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy
5

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook