Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll to appear on ‘American Idol’ finale

May 15, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Nathan Congleton/NBC

Country stars Keith UrbanLainey Wilson and Jelly Roll are slated to perform on American Idol‘s season 21 finale on Sunday, May 21.

Keith, who served as a judge on the show from seasons 12 to 15, will also return as a guest mentor to the top three finalists: Colin StoughMegan Danielle and Iam Tongi.

Most recently, Lainey joined Jelly Roll at the 2023 ACM Awards to perform a duet of his song “Save Me.” Lainey also took home four awards this year, with wins in the Album of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year categories.

The three-hour American Idol season 21 finale airs Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

