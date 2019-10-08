Keith Urban Live tour heads to Europe next May
CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will launch his first official European tour in more than a decade next May.
The trek, titled Keith Urban Live, will kick off May 2 in Amsterdam, Netherlands and wrap May 31 in Oslo, Norway.
Meanwhile in the States, Keith’s latest single, “We Were,” becomes the fortieth top-ten hit of his career this week.
Here’s the itinerary for the Aussie superstar’s Keith Urban Live Tour:
5/2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live
5/5 — London, England, Eventim Apollo
5/8 — Manchester, England, O2 Apollo Manchester
5/12 — Glasgow, Scotland, O2 Academy Glasgow
5/14 — Birmingham, England, O2 Academy Birmingham
5/20 — Munich, Germany, Zenith
5/22 — Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle
5/23 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium
5/25 — Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle
5/26 — Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
5/29 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Falkoner Salen
5/30 — Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet
5/31 — Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.