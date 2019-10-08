Keith Urban Live tour heads to Europe next May

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboCMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban will launch his first official European tour in more than a decade next May.

The trek, titled Keith Urban Live, will kick off May 2 in Amsterdam, Netherlands and wrap May 31 in Oslo, Norway.

Meanwhile in the States, Keith’s latest single, “We Were,” becomes the fortieth top-ten hit of his career this week.

Here’s the itinerary for the Aussie superstar’s Keith Urban Live Tour:

5/2 — Amsterdam, Netherlands, AFAS Live

5/5 — London, England, Eventim Apollo

5/8 — Manchester, England, O2 Apollo Manchester

5/12 — Glasgow, Scotland, O2 Academy Glasgow

5/14 — Birmingham, England, O2 Academy Birmingham

5/20 — Munich, Germany, Zenith

5/22 — Frankfurt, Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

5/23 — Cologne, Germany, Palladium

5/25 — Hamburg, Germany, Sporthalle

5/26 — Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

5/29 — Copenhagen, Denmark, Falkoner Salen

5/30 — Stockholm, Sweden, Annexet

5/31 — Oslo, Norway, Sentrum Scene

