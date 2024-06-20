96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban Reveals How Lainey Wilson Took Their Duet ‘To Another Level’

June 20, 2024 9:56AM CDT
Lainey Wilson brought their duet “to another level,” says Keith Urban.  On Monday night (June 17), Urban posted behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram of “Go Home W U.”

Urban claimed his friend Dan McCarroll proposed adding a vocal to the song, which was never meant to be a duet. Urban was drawn to Lainey due to her voice and energy; the rest is history. He posted a screenshot of the award-winning singer-songwriters’ text exchanges to arrange the duet.

“I wrote ‘GO HOME W U’ in 2020 with BRELAND, Sam (Sumser) and Sean (Small),” Urban told his record label. This is the third song off his upcoming autumn album, following “Messed Up As Me” and “Straight Line.” Urban and Wilson sang “Go Home W U” at her Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, headlining event and CMA Fest earlier this month. The collaborative performance is one of 30 in a CMA Fest concert special airing later this month.

