Keith Urban says Nicole Kidman’s “the reason I have a home to come home to”

ABC/Image Group LAWhen Keith Urban celebrated the chart-topping success of his hit “Coming Home” with a party Wednesday in Nashville, he took time to offer a sweet thank you to his “Better Half,” Nicole Kidman.

“My wife and our two girls Sunday and Faith… just arrived back, kind of now, from the Smoky Mountains, where they’ve been having a little break for a couple of days,” Keith explained. “My wife’s sister is in town.”

“I don’t why I am telling you all this, but there you go,” he added, as the crowd of Nashville insiders laughed. “The cousins are in town, everybody’s in, it’s a big family thing. And I’m in the studio doing stuff. So I said, ‘Go and have a few days of sister time, kids, the whole bit.’ So they can’t be here today.”

Keith went on to express that Nicole is the essence of “Coming Home” for him.

“She’s the reason I have a home to come home to, really simple as that,” he reflected. “I have a home that I love coming home to.”

“And she’s incredibly supportive through the strange process of writing music and creating it in the studio and then traveling as well,” he continued. “She’s amazingly supportive, so I thank her immensely.”

“Coming Home” topped the country chart in August of 2018, and is built on a sample of Merle Haggard’s 1968 classic, “Mama Tried.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.