Keith Urban shares behind-the-scenes video playing guitar riffs on “Street Called Main”

Keith Urban is showing fans the process of recording his new song, “Street Called Main.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Keith can be seen rehearsing guitar riffs in the studio and laughing as he messes up a chord. “Hello,” he says while repeatedly smacking his head.

“That’s the hardest thing to get,” he remarks while hitting the wrong note, playing it multiple times to try to fix the error. The singer intently listens to the track as he tries to match the melody on guitar, finally getting a particularly challenging riff correct at video’s end.

“….there were a few potholes in the street called Main,” he captions the video.

Keith is in the process of recording a new album that’s slated for release in 2023. He’s currently on his headlining The Speed of Now World Tour, which concludes November 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

He’ll head over to his native Australia for a string of dates in December.

