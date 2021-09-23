      Weather Alert

Keith Urban still can't cook, even after more than a year at home

Sep 23, 2021 @ 9:45am

Russ Harrington

Keith Urban can no longer say he doesn’t have time to learn a new skill. The New Zealand-born star spent most of 2020 at home, with lots of time on his hands. Early in the lockdown, Keith and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, determined to try to each learn something new, although Keith’s didn’t go entirely according to plan.

“I was gonna learn cooking and I said, ‘I can’t cook!’” Keith recalls to People. “I think Nic was gonna learn a language and didn’t. Yeah, we had all sorts of plans that just … no.”

While Keith might not be able to make his own dinner, his wife did improve on her goal, at least a little.

“That’s not true actually, Nic got better at her Italian,” he says.

Keith has a couple more dates for his Las Vegas residency this month. He will wrap up 2021 by performing a series of shows in Australia.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

