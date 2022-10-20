Keith Urban, Tim McGraw + more sign on for a CMT Loretta Lynn memorial tribute

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music

The stars are lining up to pay tribute the late, great Loretta Lynn in a just-announced CMT tribute called Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn.

Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, George Strait and Darius Rucker are just a few of the artists scheduled to appear onstage for the tribute, which will air live from the Grand Ole Opry.

Also on the bill are Faith Hill, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd and others. More performers are yet to be announced.

The event will be hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the co-host of NBC’s TODAY and close friend of the Lynn family, who are partnering with CMT and Sandbox Productions on the memorial event.

The public service will air live and commercial-free Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. ET on CMT. Two commercial-free encore performances have also been announced: one on Wednesday, November 2 at 8 p.m. ET and another on Sunday, November 6 at 11 a.m. ET.

Loretta died on Oct. 4 at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN. She was 90 years old.

