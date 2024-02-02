96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Keith Urban walks the “Straight Line” in style

February 2, 2024 3:35PM CST
Courtesy of Capitol Records Nashville

Keith Urban has released an anthemic fresh track, “Straight Line.”

The uptempo song was written by Keith, Chase McGillJerry Flowers and Greg Wells, and it serves as a kickoff to Keith’s forthcoming new album.

“‘Straight Line’ is the perfect first track off my album because it’s a song born of wanting to break out of routine and feeling like somewhere along the line, life lost some color and excitement,” Keith shares. “This song is about getting it back again – a message of taking back your life and driving out from under the dark cloud.”

“While ‘Straight Line’s’ lyrics are about being stuck and trying to break out of the monotony, the melody and energy are a boulevard of nothing but green lights. Every song on this album – even the ballads – carries an energy and a life force that became a very strong through line,” the global superstar teases. “I hope you feel it. I’m so excited for everyone to hear the whole thing.”

Along with “Straight Line” and a new album, a press release teases that Keith will be “releasing his next radio single in March.”

Keith’s latest album is 2020’s The Speed Of Now Part 1. His recent song releases include “Street Called Main,” “Brown Eyes Baby” and “Nightfalls,” all of which arrived in 2022.

