Keith Urban will be live in Las Vegas for dozen-date residency in 2020

ABC/Image Group LAAfter doing two sold-out shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last month, Keith Urban is headed back to Sin City for a dozen more concerts in 2020.

Kicking off January 10, Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas will be an all-new show, using the renovated venue’s capacity for a general admission area on the main floor.

Pre-sales start on Sunday for fan club members, before tickets officially go on sale next Friday. Buy them at at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas.

Here’s the rundown of the CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year’s Vegas dates for 2020:

January 10, 11, 17, 18

April 24, 25

July 10, 11

August 7, 8

November 20, 21

