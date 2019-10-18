Keith Urban will be live in Las Vegas for dozen-date residency in 2020
After doing two sold-out shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last month, Keith Urban is headed back to Sin City for a dozen more concerts in 2020.
Kicking off January 10, Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas will be an all-new show, using the renovated venue’s capacity for a general admission area on the main floor.
Pre-sales start on Sunday for fan club members, before tickets officially go on sale next Friday. Buy them at at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas.
Here’s the rundown of the CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year’s Vegas dates for 2020:
January 10, 11, 17, 18
April 24, 25
July 10, 11
August 7, 8
November 20, 21
