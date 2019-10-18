      Weather Alert

Keith Urban will be live in Las Vegas for dozen-date residency in 2020

Oct 18, 2019 @ 11:33am

ABC/Image Group LAAfter doing two sold-out shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last month, Keith Urban is headed back to Sin City for a dozen more concerts in 2020.

Kicking off January 10, Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas will be an all-new show, using the renovated venue’s capacity for a general admission area on the main floor.

Pre-sales start on Sunday for fan club members, before tickets officially go on sale next Friday.  Buy them at at ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas. 

Here’s the rundown of the CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year’s Vegas dates for 2020:

January 10, 11, 17, 18
April 24, 25
July 10, 11
August 7, 8
November 20, 21

