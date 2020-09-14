Keith Urban will bring Pink to the stage at the 2020 ACMs for world TV premiere of their duet
ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban and pop superstar Pink will deliver a very special performance during the ACM Awards this week. The singer announced over the weekend that he and his duet partner will give the world television premiere of their new single, “One Too Many.”
The song comes off Keith’s next album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which will drop just two days after the ACMs on September 18.
“One Too Many” is one of a couple different out-of-genre collaborations on the project. Keith also worked with country-rap up-and-comer Breland and guitarist Nile Rodgers. The project also features the duet version of Keith’s single “We Were,” featuring Eric Church, who had a hand in penning the tune.
The ACM Awards will be a busy night for Keith this year. In addition to being a performer, he’s also the show’s host, and will navigate a ceremony that looks very different than usual this year.
Pushed from its usual April date and Las Vegas location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards will now take place in Nashville and broadcast from three iconic Music City venues: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium.
The show will take place this Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the festivities live on CBS.
By Carena Liptak
