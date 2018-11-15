Keith Urban wins Entertainer of the Year, co-host Carrie Underwood nabs Female Vocalist of the year, at 52nd annual CMA Awards

ABCThe 52nd Annual CMA Awards aired tonight on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Here’s a list of the winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Keith Urban

Male Vocalist

Chris Stapleton

Female Vocalist

Carrie Underwood

Vocal Group

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo

Brothers Osborne

Album

Golden Hour by Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Musgraves, Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian

New Artist

Luke Combs

Song of the Year

“Broken Halos”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos”

Producers: Chris Stapleton and Dave Cobb

Musician

Mac McAnally

Musical Event

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”

David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney

Music Video

“Marry Me”

Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy