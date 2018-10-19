Keith Urban:Hospital Visit
This is a perfect example of the GOOD that can come from social media.  When Keith Urban’s biggest fan couldn’t make it to his concert in Toledo, Ohio last night (Thursday), he brought the concert to her.

25-year-old Marissa English suffers from an inoperable cyst on her brain, severe scoliosis and cerebral palsy. Nurses at the hospital say she is rapidly declining.  When they found out that Keith was coming to their city, staff at the hospital got to work on a social media campaign asking him to visit.

He sang Marissa’s favorite song, “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” at her bedside and dedicated his entire show to her later that night. (WTOL-TV)

