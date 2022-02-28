Keith Urban’s Daughter Faith Is Following In His Footsteps, Singer Says She ‘Has A Great Musical Ear’

During an interview with ABC Audio, Keith Urban shared his daughter, Faith, 11, “has a great musical ear.” “I can tell ’cause she’ll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff,” he told ABC Audio. “She’s got a good ear.” Keith shares Faith and 13-year-old Sunday with actress Nicole Kidman. Urban says Sunday is more like her mother and loves to “make little stories with her iPad.” “Even when she was 5, 6 years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighborhood will come over for playdates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes. They’ve got to learn their parts and everything,” said Keith. “It would be great if [Sunday] continues [making movies], ’cause I think she’s a storyteller –– a good storyteller.”