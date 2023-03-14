Keith Urban’s epic Las Vegas Residency just got extended

Keith Urban has just announced the extension of his ongoing Las Vegas Residency.

Held at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Keith’s headlining run now has dates through November. “We’re gonna keep this party going, Vegas !!!!” Keith wrote on Instagram.

The added-on 2023 dates are November 1, November 3, November 4, November 10, November 11, November 15, November 17 and November 18.

Fans can expect an electrifying show from the global music superstar, with hits such as “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Wasted Time” brought to life on the Vegas stage.

A limited number of tickets for Keith’s earlier-announced dates are still available. These include shows in March, June and July. For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, go to Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the eight new dates go on sale Saturday, March 18.

