Keith, Vince, Kelsea, Dierks + more join All for the Hall lineup

September 8, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Courtesy of Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Keith Urban and Vince Gill are returning as hosts and performers at their All for the Hall benefit concert in Nashville.

The event, which benefits the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, will take place December 5 at Bridgestone Arena. 

Also joining Keith and Vince as performers are Kelsea BalleriniDierks BentleyBrooks & DunnJordan DavisMickey GuytonHARDYPatty LovelessTrisha YearwoodPatty Griffin and other as-yet-unannounced special guests.

The theme for this year’s concert is “The Song Remembers When,” which will feature artists performing two songs: one that defines a memorable moment in their life and one of their hits.

“Getting to curate, create and collaborate on our All for the Hall shows has always been mad fun for me,” shares Keith. “There’s so much love and respect for all the work the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum does, not only from the artists and the industry, but the audience too. I love that Vince will be there with me again this year – and we have another incredible ‘guest list’ and always some surprises too! LET’S ROLL.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. CT at livenation.com.

More information on the event can be found at countrymusichalloffame.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

