Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton

Trae Patton/NBC

Kelly Clarkson revealed her thoughts on working with fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton. She adores him, but she can’t help but poke fun at him occasionally. “The best part about working with Blake Shelton on The Voice is you laugh a lot. He’s one of the funniest people I know. He’s hysterical,” Clarkson told NBC Insider. “The worst thing about working with Blake Shelton on The Voice is… he is a liar,” Clarkson laughed. “So that’s hard to navigate because people still believe him when he’s lying. Whatever. It’s your choice. It’s a choice,” she joked with a shrug.