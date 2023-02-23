96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton

February 23, 2023 9:05AM CST
Share
Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
Trae Patton/NBC

Kelly Clarkson revealed her thoughts on working with fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton.  She adores him, but she can’t help but poke fun at him occasionally.  “The best part about working with Blake Shelton on The Voice is you laugh a lot. He’s one of the funniest people I know. He’s hysterical,” Clarkson told NBC Insider.  “The worst thing about working with Blake Shelton on The Voice is… he is a liar,” Clarkson laughed. “So that’s hard to navigate because people still believe him when he’s lying. Whatever. It’s your choice. It’s a choice,” she joked with a shrug.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Hell Of A ViewEric Church
12:03pm
Half Of My HometownKelsea Ballerini/kenny Chesney
11:59am
Kiss Tomorrow GoodbyeLuke Bryan
11:55am
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
11:52am
HomeBlake Shelton
11:45am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

509 Drink Shop
3

Nashville notes: Bailey Z is “Fix’n to Break” + Vince’s Next Big Thing is 20
4

How much does Luke love Nicole? Well, here’s another song about it
5

Raised on romance: Why the spirit of Valentine’s Day runs in Chris Young’s family