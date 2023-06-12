Kelly Clarkson Serenades LA Shopping Center Customers With A Surprise Concert

Kelly Clarkson surprised several LA residents at the Platform shopping center with an impromptu concert. Video of the ‘American Idol’ alum inside a coffee shop, salad bar and bakery went viral as Clarkson threw a wrench into people’s day to promote her upcoming album ‘Chemistry.’ Complete with backup singers, the “Stronger” muse gave fans a small taste of her 10th studio album by performing songs such as “Favorite Kind of High” and “Me.” Following the performance, Kelly went up to the cash register and ordered a vanilla latte.