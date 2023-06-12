96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelly Clarkson Serenades LA Shopping Center Customers With A Surprise Concert

June 12, 2023 10:06AM CDT
Share
Kelly Clarkson Serenades LA Shopping Center Customers With A Surprise Concert
Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson surprised several LA residents at the Platform shopping center with an impromptu concert.   Video of the ‘American Idol’ alum inside a coffee shop, salad bar and bakery went viral as Clarkson threw a wrench into people’s day to promote her upcoming album ‘Chemistry.’   Complete with backup singers, the “Stronger” muse gave fans a small taste of her 10th studio album by performing songs such as “Favorite Kind of High” and “Me.”   Following the performance, Kelly went up to the cash register and ordered a vanilla latte.

 

More about:
963KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

AngelsThomas Rhett
4:39am
Blaze A TrailAshley Barron
4:37am
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
4:34am
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
4:30am
Smoke On My MindMichael David
4:27am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

The Buddy Holly Center and The Eddie Beethoven Band Continues Summer Showcase 2023
5

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting