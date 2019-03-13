Kelly Clarkson Surprises Woman During Boston Show

Kelly Clarkson had a concert at TD Garden in Boston recently. During the show, Clarkson brought a woman on stage. Kate Saba Brewer’s family and friends had done a Clarkson-themed flash mob at her wedding and the video went viral.

Brewer’s husband set up the surprise invite on stage. Kate said, “It was an out-of-body experience. I’ve never felt any emotion like that before. I just lost it. I felt everything in my body just go. I could barely walk to the stage.” Clarkson found out the couple’s honeymoon had been canceled. Clarkson told them, “So I wanted to gift ya’ll a $1,000 just to get back to the Bahamas.”