Kelly Clarkson “Terrified” About New Talk Show
By mudflap
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 11:45 AM

Kelly Clarkson will be on TV every day this fall and she is already feeling the pressure of a daily talk show.

Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight, “‘I’m, like, really excited about it, but I’m slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me.”  She continued, “I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down!’ But no, I’m pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills.

Clarkson also said, “It’s going to be fun and also it’s very serious. In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom.” The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts in September.

Will you watch her show? Do you think she fills a void for talk shows?

