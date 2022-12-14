Kelly Clarkson Wants a Restraining Order Against a Man

Drunk Driver being pulled over by police cops with copy-space.

Kelly Clarkson has gone to the cops for assistance against a man she feels means harm. Her security describes the man as “large and physically imposing” and reveals that the man has shown up to the talk show host’s home asking to see Kelly. Because of this, Kelly has filed a restraining order out of fear for her family. According to court documents, the last time the man tried to visit Clarkson’s home was on December 3.