Kelly Clarkson will tribute Dolly Parton with a performance at the 2022 ACM Awards

Feb 23, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson had huge news to share this week: When she takes the stage at the upcoming ACM Awards next month, her performance will be a tribute to country legend Dolly Parton.

“I have a special tribute planned just for her,” Kelly revealed. She broke the news first to the studio audience of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, also gifting tickets to the ACMs to every audience member in the house.

Dolly isn’t just a legend of the genre: She’s also co-hosting this year’s ACMs ceremony with the reigning New Male Artist and New Female Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

The 2022 ACMs will take place on March 7 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They’ll stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour show will air uninterrupted, without commercial breaks.

