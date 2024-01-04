96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn’t Sexy Enough For ‘The Voice’

January 4, 2024 9:47AM CST
Share
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn’t Sexy Enough For ‘The Voice’
Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson’s testimony has been made public, and she accuses her ex of stating that she wasn’t ‘sexy enough’ for The Voice.  Reportedly, she stated that Blackstock informed her that NBC was “looking for a more sex symbol type.”

Subsequently, he allegedly brought Rihanna’s name as a contrast to highlight the fact that Kelly did not look like Rihanna, which he mentioned as a justification for not pursuing the coaching post that she desired.  She went on to allege that Blackstock rejected her, arguing that she wasn’t sexy enough for ‘TV,’ but that the network was interested in hiring a Black star.

It is in light of a recent discovery made by the same California labor commissioner that Blackstock had overcharged Kelly during their professional connection, which coincided with their marriage.  Now, he is obligated to pay her $2.6 million for the fees that he collected.

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Big Green TractorJason Aldean
2:26pm
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
2:23pm
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
2:20pm
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
2:17pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
2:09pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gabby Barrett Responds To Claims Her Marriage Is 'Ruining Her Career'
2

City of Lubbock Rescinds Boil Water Notice
3

Introducing Smalls Sliders
4

2023-24 Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 12/22/2023
5

Oregon State defeats Texas Tech in final game of Maui Classic