Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn’t Sexy Enough For ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson’s testimony has been made public, and she accuses her ex of stating that she wasn’t ‘sexy enough’ for The Voice. Reportedly, she stated that Blackstock informed her that NBC was “looking for a more sex symbol type.”

Subsequently, he allegedly brought Rihanna’s name as a contrast to highlight the fact that Kelly did not look like Rihanna, which he mentioned as a justification for not pursuing the coaching post that she desired. She went on to allege that Blackstock rejected her, arguing that she wasn’t sexy enough for ‘TV,’ but that the network was interested in hiring a Black star.

It is in light of a recent discovery made by the same California labor commissioner that Blackstock had overcharged Kelly during their professional connection, which coincided with their marriage. Now, he is obligated to pay her $2.6 million for the fees that he collected.