“KellyRoll activated”: Jelly Roll tapped by Machine Gun Kelly for new collab

July 19, 2024 1:30PM CDT
Jelly Roll has been enlisted by hit rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly for a fresh yet familiar collaboration.

The joint track is called “Lonely Road” and arrives July 26. From a clip posted to Instagram, “Lonely Road” appears to interpolate the melody of John Denver‘s classic “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

“Countdown to KellyRoll activated,” MGK teases. “Thanks to John Denver for paving the way.”

This isn’t MGK’s first foray into country music. In June, the rocker covered Zach Bryan’s “Sun to Me.”

You can check out the teaser clip on MGK’s Instagram.

Meanwhile, Jelly’s currently #9 and #20 on the country charts with the Dustin Lynch-assisted “Chevrolet” and his latest single, “I Am Not Okay.”

