Kelsea Ballerini And Chase Stokes Pack On The PDA At LAX After Cozy Date Night In Nashville

January 30, 2023 10:39AM CST
So much for Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes keeping things on the down low.   The country singer and the actor couldn’t keep their hands off each other when they landed at the Los Angeles airport on Sunday, January 29.    The adorable pair, who just confirmed their relationship a week ago, were spotted packing on the PDA in photos captured by TMZ.   While both stars were relatively quiet about the budding romance at first, this proves they are ready for the world to know about it. Chase nuzzled his head into Kelsea’s shoulder in one snap as he wrapped her up tight in a bear hug. In another pic, they were deep in conversation.

 

