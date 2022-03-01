      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton share photo from ACM Awards rehearsal

Mar 1, 2022 @ 1:00pm

ABC/Fred Lee

Kelsea Ballerini and Dolly Parton are getting ready for the ACM Awards — and they have a sweet picture to show for it.

On Tuesday, the “Peter Pan” hitmaker shared a photo of her and the country legend backstage at rehearsals for the show next week. “Just a couple of east tennessee girls getting ready to sing together at the @acmawards,” Kelsea writes alongside the snap that shows her lovingly embracing Dolly as the two beam at the camera. 

“See you in Vegas!” the official ACM Awards account replies, with Dolly herself commenting with a single heart emoji. 

The superstars are teaming up for a performance of “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” off Dolly’s upcoming album of original songs, Run, Rose, Run, ﻿based on her book of the same name. Kelsea lends her voice to the ﻿﻿Run, Rose, Run ﻿audiobook, where she voices the character AnnieLee. 

The ACM Awards air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7 commercial-free on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Jon Pardi is riding out for his summer 2022 Ain’t Always the Cowboy Tour
World of Giant Bugs!
$42 million renovation of Lubbock International Airport Complete
Texas Tech Baseball Postponed Double Header on Sunday!
Brad Paisley's intimate Las Vegas acoustic shows are “something that you can't see otherwise”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On