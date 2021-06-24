      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini announces her debut poetry collection, 'Feel Your Way Through'

Jun 24, 2021 @ 1:00pm

Random House/Ballantine Books

Add ‘published poet’ to the long list of Kelsea Ballerini’s accomplishments.

The country star has announced plans to release her first-ever collection of poems, called Feel Your Way Through, which will be published by Ballantine Books, an imprint of Random House, in November.

Intimate and candid, the new book of poetry finds Kelsea navigating her way through youth and into womanhood.

“I’ve realized that some feelings can’t be turned into a song, so I’ve started writing poems,” she explains. “Just like my songs, they talk about what it’s like to be twenty-something trying to navigate a wildly beautiful and broken world.”

That’s a theme Kelsea has often addressed in her music: Her song “homecoming queen?” shares a particularly poignant story of embracing imperfections, both in herself and and in the world around her.

An audio version of Feel Your Way Through will simultaneously be released by Penguin Random House Audio. It’s not clear if Kelsea will voice the audio for the book. However, the singer did paint the book’s jacket image.

Feel Your Way Through will be out in hardcover on November 16.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Kane Brown proclaims “I Can't Love You Anymore” in unreleased song
This summer, Luke Bryan wants you to stop chuggin' and start sippin'…in the pool
Brantley Gilbert joins forces with Toby Keith + Hardy to create “The Worst Country Song of All Time”
Jason Aldean books three-night Las Vegas residency
Ahead of Father's Day, Gabby Barrett shares the best advice her dad ever gave her
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On