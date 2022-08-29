96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini announces she’s getting divorced from Morgan Evans after nearly five years of marriage

August 29, 2022 10:15AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are going their separate ways.

The “Heartfirst” star shared her announcement on her Instagram Stories, telling fans that it was important they hear the difficult news directly from her. “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end,” she wrote in her post.

“It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons,” Kelsea continued.

Kelsea and Morgan got married in December 2017. Their whirlwind courtship began the year prior, after they met while hosting an awards show in Morgan’s native country of Australia. Since then, they’ve supported each other through their respective country music careers.

Though they’ve given no indication to the outside world that their marriage faced challenges, People reports the pair have already been through one private separation.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time,” an unnamed source told the magazine. “Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years.”

Kelsea, whose Subject to Change album comes out next month, asked fans for their respect and support during a particularly vulnerable time in both her and Morgan’s life.

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing and showing up the best we can,” she wrote.

