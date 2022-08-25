Kelsea Ballerini borrows Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys dress for the ACM Honors

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Shania Twain was one of the artists being celebrated at the ACM Honors ceremony on Wednesday night, and Kelsea Ballerini paid homage to the country legend in a very special way: by giving second life to one of Shania’s most memorable looks.

Kelsea turned out for the show wearing the very same long-sleeved white gown that Shania wore at the Grammy Awards in 1999. That was the awards show where Shania picked up Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song for her enduring hit ballad “You’re Still the One.”

Glittering and floor-length with a turtleneck cut, Shania’s Marc Bouwer dress typically resides in the Grammy Museum these days, but it came out of retirement for the ACM Honors carpet. Kelsea even posed with it next to the living legend herself.

“She looks stunning. She looks like an absolute angel,” Shania told ET Online of the experience of seeing Kelsea wear her dress. “It’s very flattering to see her in the dress, and that she even wanted to wear it. I said, ‘I hope it’s not too dusty after being in the [Grammy Museum].’”

Kelsea and Shania teamed up in 2020 for a duet version of Kelsea’s single “Hole in the Bottle.”

