      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini celebrates four years of marriage to Morgan Evans with a mini-poem

Dec 3, 2021 @ 4:15pm

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini and her singer-songwriter husband, Morgan Evans, marked four years of marriage on Thursday, and she celebrated by sharing a snapshot of the two of them together.

In the caption of her post, Kelsea shared her feelings for her husband in a few words: “You are etched into me / A heart carved on a tree / permanent,” she wrote.

It makes sense that the singer would want to share her feelings through rhyme: This year, she dove into the world of poetry, temporarily trading her guitar for pen and ink to release her new collection of poems, Feel Your Way Through. In the book, she explores themes of body image, relationships, personal growth, family dynamics and more.

Morgan shared the same snap on his Instagram, with an equally heartfelt — if not quite as poetic — caption.

“Happy Anniversary baaaaaabe!!! 4 years on this crazy, beautiful, winding road together…and I wouldn’t wanna be riding it with anybody else! I love you,” he wrote.

Fans who saw Kelsea and Morgan’s anniversary picture may have been surprised to see that the singer has made a big switch in her appearance, too, trading in her trademark blonde locks for a brunette look. In a previous post, she explained that her blonde hair is “hibernat[ing] for the winter,” calling her darker hairstyle “au naturale.”

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Give For #GivingTuesday
To celebrate “Fancy Like” hitting #1, Walker Hayes fulfilled his childrens' Christmas wish
Tech set for Big 12-BIG EAST Battle at Providence College
New Mexico State To Drop Parking Citations For Peanut Butter
Lubbock Symphony Presents Handel’s “Messiah”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On