96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini changes song lyrics to reflect divorce from Morgan Evans

September 26, 2022 9:20AM CDT
Share
Kelsea Ballerini changes song lyrics to reflect divorce from Morgan Evans

Black River Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini is making sure her music reflects real life, by changing the lyrics to her songs.

The 29-year-old country star performed in New York over the weekend and notably changed the lyrics to reflect her split from Morgan Evans, from whom she filed for divorce last month. 

As seen in a video captured by The Sun reporter Rachael Ellenbogen, while performing her single “What I Have,” she swapped “I got a warm body in bed” with “I got my own body in bed.” 

The Tennessee native also changed the lyrics in “Get Over Yourself” to “I’m the crazy b**** that wrecked your life,” from the original, “I’m the crazy ex that wrecked your life,” according to Us Weekly

Kelsea also changed lyrics to her song “Miss Me More.” All of the tracks are from her new album, Subject to Change, which dropped Friday. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

ExcusesKolby Cooper
5:34am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
5:26am
Burnin It DownJason Aldean
5:22am
Everything Has Your MemoryWade Bowen
5:13am
BoondocksLittle Big Town
5:09am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
5

How Long Do You Need To Walk Outside To See a Boost in Your Mental Health?

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts