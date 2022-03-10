      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini co-hosting the CMT Music Awards with actor Anthony Mackie

Mar 10, 2022 @ 10:00am

Kelsea Ballerini is returning to her co-hosting gig at the CMT Music Awards for 2022. Billboard reports that she’s sharing the stage this year with actor Anthony Mackie.

Last year, Kelsea co-hosted the CMT Awards with Kane Brown, in what was her first time as a host on the show. Kane’s not returning this year, but Anthony — known for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — is stepping in to fill his shoes.

Though he isn’t technically in the country world, Anthony has a little bit of history with the CMT Awards. Last year, he presented the final award of the night, Video of the Year, which went to Carrie Underwood and John Legend’s “Hallelujah.”

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will take place on April 11. For the first time, it’s airing on CBS, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Nominees for the fan-voted awards show will be revealed on March 16.

