Kelsea Ballerini doesn’t “want to go to the club,” but she’s set to sing on E!’s People’s Choice Awards

Black River EntertainmentThere’s a new song coming from Kelsea Ballerini on Friday, and it looks like a safe bet she’ll also perform it on Sunday’s People’s Choice Awards.

First, Kelsea Instagrammed a photo of white, silver-tipped boots and a bowl of popcorn, with the caption, “I don’t want to go to the club. 11/8”

Then on Twitter, she echoed the same sentiment, while retweeting the announcement she’d perform on the show, this time saying, “I don’t want to go to the club, but I do want to go to the People’s Choice Awards.”

You can watch the ceremony live on E! starting Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

Kelsea’s up for The Country Artist of 2019, along with Luke Combs, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, and Maren Morris.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.