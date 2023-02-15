Kelsea Ballerini gets intimate on ‘CMT Storytellers’

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini steps into the spotlight Thursday night as the first woman to headline an episode of CMT Storytellers.

Darius Rucker and Brooks & Dunn have previously been featured on the show, which is an extension of the VH1 version where artists tell the intimate stories behind their hits.

“Songwriting is my therapy, my haven, my best friend, and my exhale,” Kelsea reflects. “It’s the purest part of what I do, and I am grateful to join a lineup of storytellers I’ve learned from as I tell mine.”

Look for performances of hits like “Peter Pan,” “homecoming queen?” and “Half of My Hometown,” as well as her latest single, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too).”

Kelsea Ballerini’s episode of CMT Storytellers premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. It’s not the first big event this week for the East Tennessee native: On Valentine’s Day, she released her surprise new EP and short film, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.