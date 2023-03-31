96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini is excited to “wear all the hats” for the 2023 CMT Music Awards

March 31, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

With the 2023 CMT Music Awards just days away, co-host Kelsea Ballerini is excited to join the show in ushering in its “new chapter” this year.

“CMTs are moving to Austin at this beautiful new venue called the Moody Center, and it’s just going to be, like, a new chapter,” Kelsea tells ABC Audio. “A new breath of life, and I get to be a part of it and host and wear all the hats.” 

Kelsea will co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside fellow country star Kane Brown.

The Knoxville native, whose song “HEARTFIRST” is nominated for Female Video of the Year, will perform on the show, as well.

Kelsea’s latest full-length studio album is SUBJECT TO CHANGE. The album title is very much a mirror of Kelsea’s belief in forward motion, that is, continuously evolving as a person.

“I think that I just, I really believe in, like, forward motion,” Kelsea says. “And so I think that, like, there’s a delicate balance of … I like me now, I’m enough as I am now, but also, like, I know that I’m not done growing, and I know that I can always learn more about myself through my friends and through the world, and through travel and experiences.” 

SUBJECT TO CHANGE includes “HEARTFIRST” and Kelsea’s current single, “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).” Most recently, she also dropped a surprise post-divorce EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will broadcast live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard/florida-georgia Line
10:41am
Does To MeLuke Combs
10:38am
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
10:35am
Blame It On YouJason Aldean
10:28am
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch
10:26am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Help Us Find This Horse
2

Luke Combs Is Becoming a Dad Again
3

Former Jerry Springer & Reality TV Producer Reena Friedman Watts on Why "Better Call Daddy" Is Her Love
4

Kenny Chesney Felt 'Social Anxiety' After Renee Zellweger Split
5

Tim McGraw Opens Up About His Acting Career