Kelsea Ballerini is on an “active healing journey” after filing for divorce from Morgan Evans

October 3, 2022 11:34AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini is opening up about the mixed emotions that come with divorce. 

In August, Kelsea announced that she and husband Morgan Evans were divorcing after nearly five years of marriage. In an interview on CBS MorningsKelsea alludes to the fact that the separation was a long time coming. 

“I think that when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one, and there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public,” she says.  

The 29-year-old describes herself as a “peacemaker” and “people pleaser,” adding that it was “really difficult” to go against those traits during the divorce. Though “rough,” she says the situation is “not chaotic” or “volatile,” and she’s “really proud” of herself for how she’s handled it. 

“It just didn’t work and that sometimes is a difficult narrative to get your head around,” she explains. “This is a good person and I’m a good person, and this is just no longer good anymore.” 

Despite the pain that comes with a divorce, Kelsea says this is also a “celebratory” time in her life as she continues to share her new album, Subject to Change, with fans. Its lead single, “Heartfirst,” is climbing up the top 30 on country radio. 

“I’m on my active healing journey and a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have,” she says. “It’s easy to shame yourself and it’s easy to want to hide. I just want to be proud of myself in 10 years on this season of my life.”

Kelsea is currently on her headlining Heartfirst Tour through October 14. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

