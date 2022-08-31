96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini + more lead the first round of ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ performers

August 31, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn and Little Big Town have been announced as the first round of performers scheduled to take the stage during Nashville’s big New Year’s Eve concert this year, according to Billboard.

The event, called New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, will take place at various locations across downtown Music City. The event promises a five-hour set of 50+ performances on a variety of stages, including the main stage in the city’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The Big Bash has been a Nashville tradition for many years, but last year was the first time it was televised. In 2022, the event will air live for the second time at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date. Last year, acts like Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley rocked the stage as Nashville counted down to the new year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

My WishRascal Flatts
4:59am
Party ModeDustin Lynch
4:55am
Brand New ManBrooks & Dunn
4:52am
Shes EverythingBrad Paisley
4:49am
Wishful DrinkingIngrid Andress/sam Hunt
4:43am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Get Lost in The Maize
2

Jason Aldean Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday W/ Sweet Message
3

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s vinyl box set, new music from Walker Hayes + more
4

Willie Nelson reveals he had COVID-19 in May, “had a pretty rough time with it”
5

Nashville notes: Blake’s retro premiere, Brice’s heavy metal + more

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts