      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini previews her ‘Subject to Change’ album with another new song, “Love is a Cowboy”

Jul 15, 2022 @ 11:00am

ABC

Just two days after officially announcing her next album, Subject to Change, Kelsea Ballerini is off to the races — er, the rodeo — with a new song.

Love is a Cowboy” is a tender ballad about the wild ride that is falling in love, comparing the euphoric freedom and the potential of getting hurt to a ride with a free-wheeling cowboy.

“Makes your heart feel like wild horses that you chase / Trying to catch it’s like trying to tame the Wild, Wild West / And when I’m with him, it’s like ropin’ the wind / Love is a cowboy,” Kelsea sings in the chorus.

As she was teasing her new album, Kelsea promised a return to more traditional country sounds; She makes good on that promise in her latest song, which features ample Western imagery, vivid lyrical storytelling and even a fiddle line.

In its subject matter, “Love is a Cowboy” has some common ground with “Heartfirst,” Kelsea’s lead single off Subject to Change. Both songs embrace love with both arms while also acknowledging the fact that falling in love means letting go of control.

Subject to Change is due out September 23. It’s available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Saturday, July 16th, 2022
You May Also Like
Texas Tech Announces $200 Million Investment into Football
The show must go on: Luke Bryan falls on stage but keeps singing
Bartender Stunned by Tip
Luke Combs is determined to always put on a good live show
Dolly Parton inspired Monica to make a country album
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On