Kelsea Ballerini renews label contract, multimedia entertainment projects teased

Kelsea Ballerini has renewed her contract with Black River Entertainment, her decade-long label home, per Variety.

The decision to continue working with the independent Nashville-based record label arrived organically for Kelsea, who’s released four full-length studio albums and the Grammy-nominated Rolling Up the Welcome Mat EP with them.

“Throughout the journey of the last 10 years, being able to be nimble, being able to pivot through pandemics and EPs, being able to find my voice as an artist and also change and challenge my voice as an artist, and feel embraced in that, just to grow up alongside my music and be supported in every aspect — I know that that is not the case every time with a partnership,” Kelsea tells Variety.

“So it’s great to be able to continue the relationship in a place where I feel safe to just do whatever feels right — especially after the last couple years,” she continues. “It feels so safe and that allows me to just be free to create. I feel like I want that for every artist, and I’m so glad that I have that here.”

Black River Entertainment President-CEO Gordon Kerr shares, “We are constantly blown away by who this artist is, what she does, and the legacy that she’s creating. So it is a natural step forward together to continue this partnership. She personally represents music as a whole with excellence, with integrity, with style and is just a class, classy artist.”

Looking ahead, Sandbox Entertainment CEO Jason Owen, Kelsea’s manager, teases exciting multimedia entertainment projects in the pipeline.

“Going into the second quarter will start a new chapter for Kelsea in a very big, loud way for the next two years… and let me say this: in all aspects of entertainment,” he says.

