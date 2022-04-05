      Weather Alert

Kelsea Ballerini says new single “Heart First” is a “bop”

Apr 5, 2022 @ 12:31pm

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini is getting ready to release a new single, “Heart First,” and she promises that it’s a “bop.” 

Kelsea shared that she finished writing her upcoming album while on vacation, and when asked by actress Laverne Cox on E! News if we can expect “vacation vibes” from the new music, the singer hinted that the single will be a deviation from her most recent hit, “Half of My Hometown.”

“I just had a song go #1 at country radio and it was very songwriter, about my hometown, ballad,” Kelsea says in reference to her duet with Kenny Chesney. “This one is the other side. It’s like a bop, breezy, windows down, go for a drive, get right.”

“Heart First,” which the Knoxville, TN native co-wrote with Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, will be released on Thursday.

