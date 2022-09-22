96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini says promoting an album during tough personal time makes her feel like a “sociopath”

September 22, 2022 3:00PM CDT
Share
Kelsea Ballerini says promoting an album during tough personal time makes her feel like a “sociopath”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Kelsea Ballerini’s Subject to Change album is all about growth and the contrasting, complicated emotions it brings — so it makes sense that she’s feeling some complex feelings about her own life as she readies the project.

Of course, a big change going on in the singer’s life right now is her divorce: Kelsea recently announced that she is splitting from husband Morgan Evans after nearly five years of marriage.

“Sometimes while promoting this album I feel like a sociopath, because I’m presenting this thing I’m really proud of, and I’m really happy to be in this chapter and putting this record out,” she explains in conversation with Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. “But at the same time, there’s a lot going on in my life.”

Kelsea stresses the fact that, objectively, life is pretty great — she’s got her dream job as a successful singer-songwriter, after all. But life is always a mix of triumphs and challenges, and she hopes her music will reflect that, she continues.

“I talk about this album, about it being a juxtaposition. And I’m in such a juxtaposition while putting it out,” she continues. “So of course it’s like this.”

Subject to Change arrives on Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
6:59pm
What Tequila DoesJason Aldean
6:55pm
Drink A BeerLuke Bryan
6:52pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmenChase Rice Ft. Florida Georgia Line
6:45pm
MillionaireChris Stapleton
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

Kane Brown explains how “Pop’s Last Name” honors his grandfather: “I had to write a song about him”
5

Sharon Maines Announces Retirement

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts