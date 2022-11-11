96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini shuts down “who wore it better” chatter after rocking same dress as MacKenzie Porter

November 11, 2022 1:00PM CST
After Kelsea Ballerini and MacKenzie Porter rocked the same blue Balenciaga gown for the 2022 CMA Awards red carpet this week, Kelsea’s keeping a tight leash on commentary that pits the two artists against each other.

She shared footage on TikTok from a user who posted side-by-side shots and compared her look to MacKenzie’s, then offered her response.

“It’s giving ‘blue is the moment.’ It’s giving ‘great minds think alike.’ It’s giving ‘I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it,’” Kelsea said. “It’s giving ‘don’t you dare do a “who wore it better” or put [it] side by side.’ It’s rude.”

Since she changed into a green dress early on, not everybody got to see Kelsea’s all-blue look — but she posted TikTok video of herself in her first outfit, allowing for “a little commotion for the dress.”

Kelsea kept the girl power energy going throughout the 2022 CMAs, hopping onstage with Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson for a fun performance of “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” a collab that appears on Kelsea’s fall 2022 Subject to Change album.

