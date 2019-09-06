Kelsea Ballerini “takes the filter off” and unveils “homecoming queen?,” the first preview of her new album

Black River Entertainment

“homecoming queen?,” the lead single from Kelsea Ballerini‘s forthcoming third album, is available to stream or download now.

“What if I told you the world wouldn’t end/If you started showing what’s under your skin,” she sings on the new tune. “What if you let ‘em all in on the lie/Even the homecoming queen cries.”

Kelsea also dropped the video for the new single, right at the stroke of midnight.

Kelsea co-wrote “homecoming queen?” with hit songwriters Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins back in February. She told fans earlier in the week on Twitter that “dancing with your best foot forward” is her favorite line from the song.

“‘homecoming queen?’ is about taking the filter off of yourself and just being authentic,” Kelsea explains.

The “Miss Me More” hitmaker also says the new song is “definitely the most emotional single I’ve released.” She wanted to put it out now because it’s her “birthday week,” and she sees it as “starting a new chapter altogether.” Kelsea will turn 26 on September 12.

She went on to tell fans on social media she “definitely was not” homecoming queen in high school, adding “It’s a metaphor for somebody that seemingly has it all together and polished, from the outside looking in.”

Kelsea will perform the song live for the first time Saturday at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California.

Her follow-up to 2017’s Unapologetically is expected sometime next year.

