Kelsea Ballerini to bring Carly Pearce, Kelly Clarkson to the CMA Awards stage

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson will team up for a CMA Awards performance of their new collaboration, “You’re Drunk, Go Home.”

A report from Billboard confirms the news after TMZ first reported the trio was teaming up for the awards show. “You’re Drunk, Go Home” comes off of Kelsea’s new Subject to Change album, which arrived in September. She was the one who orchestrated the all-star, all-female collab.

Back when she first announced the track, she described it as “a sassbomb yeehaw collab moment.”

Since then, Carly and Kelly have offered their perspective on the project: Kelly admits she might have been slightly inebriated while she was recording her part for the song, but she had a good excuse.

For her part, Carly stressed how special it was to collaborate with a good friend. She also said she’s happy to be supporting Kelsea through her divorce from Morgan Evans, especially because back in 2020, Kelsea was there when Carly ended her marriage to Michael Ray.

Kelsea is up for Single of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards thanks to “half of my hometown,” her collaboration with Kenny Chesney. Meanwhile, Carly is nominated in five categories. The 2022 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 9 on ABC.

