Kelsea Ballerini to host the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Carrie Underwood named as first performer

The CMT Music Awards is making a big move in 2023: After more than two decades of taking place in Nashville, the show is moving to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas for its 2023 event.

News of the location change arrived on Wednesday night, along with the show’s date: April 2, 2023. A couple of the stars associated with next year’s show have been named, too. Kelsea Ballerini will return as co-host for the third consecutive year, sharing those hosting duties with an as-yet unnamed star.

Kelsea broke the news in a slightly unconventional way. She crashed Carrie Underwood’s Denim & Rhinestones tour stop at Moody Center, announcing the new details from the stage, plus one other tidbit — Carrie is the first-named performer to join the 2023 CMT Awards lineup.

It’s fitting that Carrie’s the first performer to join next year’s bill: She’s the winningest star at the CMT Music Awards overall, taking home 25 career trophies.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will once again air on CBS. Ticket prices, nominees, performers and other details will be announced at a later date.

