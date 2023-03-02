96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini unveils third leg of HEARTFIRST Tour

March 2, 2023 2:00PM CST
Share
Kelsea Ballerini unveils third leg of HEARTFIRST Tour

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Kelsea Ballerini has announced 10 more dates for her ongoing HEARFIRST Tour. 

The new trek will start on June 16 in Santa Barbara, California, before concluding in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 1. Newcomer Georgia Webster will continue to serve as the opening act for all shows on this tour.

Artist presales start on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. local time; fans can sign up for early access at heartfirsttour.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

Kelsea’s Subject to Change is her latest full-length studio album. Released in 2022, the record features its lead single, “Heartfirst,” as well as her new single, “If You Go Down (I’m Going Down Too),” which is currently rising on the country charts.

In February, Kelsea also dropped her post-divorce EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Son Of ADillon Carmichael
6:54pm
One BeerHardy/lauren Alaina
6:51pm
Rock And A Hard PlaceBailey Zimmerman
6:44pm
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
6:41pm
Damn StraitScotty Mccreery
6:34pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Get Signed Up at Ron Hoover RV to Win A Trip to See Morgan Wallen in Austin
4

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
5

6 Grocery Items Surging in Price Right Now