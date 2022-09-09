96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce on her ‘Subject to Change’ album

September 9, 2022 12:30PM CDT
Share
Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce on her ‘Subject to Change’ album

ABC/Eric McCandless

After teasing some very special duet partners earlier this week, Kelsea Ballerini is spilling all the details about a collaboration she describes as a “sassbomb female moment.”

The song in question is called “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” and joining her in the studio for it are none other than Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson.

“A sassbomb yeehaw collab moment?!? ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ with my sister [Carly Pearce] and my hero sister [Kelly Clarkson],” Kelsea shared on Twitter in a video announcing the collaborations.

“You’re Drunk, Go Home” will be part of a track list that also includes lead single “Heartfirst” plus some other songs that Kelsea put out ahead of the full album’s release day: “What I Have” and “Love is a Cowboy.”

Subject to Change is due out on September 23.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont Come LookinJackson Dean
4:27pm
Come A Little CloserDierks Bentley
4:23pm
Like I Love Country MusicKane Brown
4:21pm
Aint Always The CowboyJon Pardi
4:17pm
Ghost StoryCarrie Underwood
4:10pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce
2

Acts of Sweetness Kicks Off September 1 Benefiting Texas Hospitals
3

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for August 29 – September 15
4

Join the West Texas High School Bowling Club!
5

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s vinyl box set, new music from Walker Hayes + more

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts